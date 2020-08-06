Students back to school, Americans back to work

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies (Labor/HHS), recently released a statement on the Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protection, and Schools (HEALS) Act.

“This bill focuses on getting students back to school and getting Americans back to work as quickly and safely as possible. It also ensures we continue to work toward vaccines and treatments for COVID-19, and it provides additional resources for testing, treatment, and care,” said Blunt. “The Senate acted quickly to provide immediate, substantial relief for health care providers, schools, and employers through the CARES Act and other related legislation.

"Over the past few months, we have held more than 30 hearings to assess response efforts and understand what unmet needs remained. This bill reflects the priorities we have today and will have in the months ahead. House Democrats have put forward a proposal that's not serious. It's loaded with unnecessary and unrelated spending and policy provisions.