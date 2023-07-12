The walls of the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center’s main lobby in Poplar Bluff are brighter and more attractive now, thanks to a donation of artwork created by local junior high and high school students.

Adorning the walls over the main entrance now are two rice murals depicting American military soldiers, each made entirely from hand by more than 100 students at the Neelyville R-IV School District.

“For the past 8-10 years, we have tried every year to do a large-scale art project,” explained Neelyville art instructor Lisa French, “and for the past several years, myself and the American history teacher, Brandi Lumby, have joined classes to create something for the veterans assembly at Neelyville. Every year we choose some sort of theme, and this year’s was Desert Storm.”

Past projects, she noted, have included rock murals and painted murals, but this year’s choice to work with rice grains fell right in line with the local agriculture community.

“Of course we’re from Neelyville, and southeast Missouri is a big rice-producing area,” she said.

Students in grades 7 through 12 began working on the project in October, French said, using a pair of images from military artists Peter G. Varisano and Sieger Hartgers.

“We picked out what we needed, like the rice and the images,” said Neelyville senior Kendra Kovach, “and we traced them onto the boards.” Each image then was customized to make them personal, she noted.

Kovach explained the rice was dyed with paint in dozens of colors, specific to portions of each image, and allowed to dry before each grain was meticulously glued on the canvas in its proper location.

“We got a pencil with glue at the end of it and got the rice and placed them,” she said, noting the process was “very time consuming.”

In all, French said, the two pieces of art, which measure approximately 4 feet by 8 feet each, feature more than 500,000 individual grains of rice and took more than 1,400 man-hours to complete.

“It was really rough,” said Kovach of the process. “A bunch of tears went into it from messing it up and scraping it off… but we got it done. It came out so great, and I just love it.”

The murals came to the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center after school officials expressed interest in donating them to the facility.

“I was looking at the murals on display at the Valentines for Veterans concert and Zach Lafferty, our voluntary services assistant, told me he spoke with somebody from the school who was interested in donating them to the VA,” explained Dale Garrett, chief of the facility’s Center for Development and Civic Engagement.

Associate Medical Center Director, Kim Adkins, was enthusiastic about accepting them, Garrett said, and a plan was put into place.

After a single day on the walls, Garrett noted, veterans and employees alike have expressed positive reactions.

“As a Desert Storm veteran myself, and after walking around the halls listening to employees and veterans talking about it,” Garrett said, “everyone is extremely excited about having them up on the walls. Not only that, but they’re really excited to find out that local students completed the artwork.”

“It’s just incredible the amount of work that went into these pieces,” said Medical Center Director Paul Hopkins. “I’m amazed that 500,000 pieces of rice were dyed and glued to make these murals. It’s a beautiful example of the kind of patriotism found throughout the area, and I know our veterans will appreciate it.”

Adkins was grateful for the opportunity to hang the pieces in the facility, saying “These murals have traveled to many locations for display, including the state capitol and Cape Girardeau, and we are honored to have them on permanent display here at John J. Pershing VA Medical Center.”

The project, according to French, was a labor of love for her students. “I think they realized the importance because they kept coming back to it, and they have loved every minute of it,” she said.

More importantly, she said, the students feel a strong connection to veterans.

“This not only helped the students improve, but it also helped to show the appreciation they have for the veterans,” she said. “Doing the rice murals was kind of a metaphor for how much they appreciate the things that have been done for them.”

For more information about health care and programs at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center, call 573-686-4151 or visit the facility website at https://www.va.gov/poplar-bluff-health-care/.