Students meet 'Tex' at Engler Park

Students attending summer school in the Farmington R-7 School District were in for a special treat when they visited Engler Park last month and met a new four-legged friend named Tex.
His handler, Madison County Conservation Agent Alan Lamb, showed off the two-year-old German Short-Haired Pointer’s many talents to the delight of the children who watched excitedly as Tex was put through his paces.
Afterwards, Lamb spoke to the students, offering them some background on Tex and how the two ended up together.
“Tex graduated May 14th from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources K-9 Program,” he said. “He’s been commissioned as a law enforcement officer with the Department of Conservation. This is my first dog, and this is actually our department’s first canine program.
“I was one of five handlers selected and we split up our breed of dogs between two sporting breeds — Labs and German Short-Haired Pointers. Just by default, I ended up with a pointer. It didn’t really make any difference to me. Some folks wanted Labs. When we got to select our dogs, we went to designated kennels and we got to evaluate them and choose them. I just happened to choose Tex.”
Asked how he and Tex get along with each other, Lamb said, “I think Tex and I have a very good relationship. He has a youthful enthusiasm that meets my personality very well. He’s very high energy, very enthusiastic about what he wants to do. So, when I walk out of my house in the mornings and he sees me in uniform, he cannot hold still. He just goes crazy. He can’t wait to get in the truck and go to work.”
Lamb explained that the purpose of the Conservation Department’s K9 program is to have scent discrimination canines on hand whenever their special talent is needed.
“What that means is we have canines that are specifically trained in human tracking for the efforts of search and recovery and fugitive apprehension. Also, article detection or evidence recovery. Just like I demonstrated here, a lost cellphone, a lost set of keys — any lost evidence to a crime — whether it’s shotgun shells, a firearm, anything with human odor on it, Tex can find it, or he can indicate on it and that allows us a better chance of finding it. This saves us countless man-hours walking through a field looking for firearms or anything else.
“Along with that is the wildlife detection aspect. Tex right now is training deer, turkey and waterfowl. If someone has hidden a turkey on us, we can find it, or if we get a call that someone has done something, we can also either prove or disprove whether or not they have by the use of Tex or the other K9s in the state
