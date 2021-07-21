Students meet 'Tex' at Engler Park

Students attending summer school in the Farmington R-7 School District were in for a special treat when they visited Engler Park last month and met a new four-legged friend named Tex.

His handler, Madison County Conservation Agent Alan Lamb, showed off the two-year-old German Short-Haired Pointer’s many talents to the delight of the children who watched excitedly as Tex was put through his paces.

Afterwards, Lamb spoke to the students, offering them some background on Tex and how the two ended up together.

“Tex graduated May 14th from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources K-9 Program,” he said. “He’s been commissioned as a law enforcement officer with the Department of Conservation. This is my first dog, and this is actually our department’s first canine program.

“I was one of five handlers selected and we split up our breed of dogs between two sporting breeds — Labs and German Short-Haired Pointers. Just by default, I ended up with a pointer. It didn’t really make any difference to me. Some folks wanted Labs. When we got to select our dogs, we went to designated kennels and we got to evaluate them and choose them. I just happened to choose Tex.”