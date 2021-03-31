 Skip to main content
STUDENTS PROMOTE GATEWAY ARCH BILL
Kevin Jenkins

Lincoln Intermediate fifth-graders Layton Massey, 11, and Colton Gabel, 10, recently testified before the Tourism Committee in Jefferson City to voice their support for HB447. The bill, which was requested on their behalf by their teacher, Janis Chatman, and introduced by Rep. Dale Wright, R-Farmington, will designate the Gateway Arch in St. Louis as the state's official monument.

The committee unanimously voted in favor of the bill and it has now passed out of the Rules Committee and will be placed on the calendar to be heard by the full House of Representatives. Pictured with the students and Rep. Wright are Ms. Chatman, Massey and Gabel's parents.

