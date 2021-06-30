 Skip to main content
STUDENTS WORK ON STEM PROJECTS
Kevin Jenkins

Mayor Larry Forsythe, left, watches as 21 fourth grade students from Jefferson Elementary School participate in the first day of the STEM Project he organized at the Farmington Public Library. The students completed projects that included making friction climbers, an animation machine, and a hydraulic claw.

They were allowed to take the completed projects home with them at the end of the day. Also working with the students were Librarian Travis Trokey and Keli Keutzer, fourth grade math and science teacher.

