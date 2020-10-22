Suicide prevention prioritized for state veterans

When Gov. Mike Parson signed a proclamation this summer, Missouri and 42 other states committed to support the President’s Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide (PREVENTS), pledging to prioritize suicide prevention for veterans and all citizens.
In support of this national effort, Missouri, and specifically the Department of Mental Health along with other state agencies and community partners, will promote and amplify the REACH public health campaign that encourages everyone to reach out to those who are vulnerable and to speak up when they themselves are in need of help. Visit www.reach.gov to learn more about this national campaign and to take the pledge.
“Suicide has a tragic impact on not only individuals and families, but entire communities. Missouri’s veterans have already selflessly served our nation, and I commend them for extending their service to Missourians by leading efforts aimed at reducing suicide among fellow service members and all citizens,” Parson said. “Taking the pledge means you are making a commitment to increase awareness of mental health issues and prevent suicide for all Missourians.”
As part of the implementation of PREVENTS, federal, state and community partners will together implement statewide suicide prevention best practices for the military-connected community using a public health approach, which also leads the way for preventing suicide for all Missourians.
PREVENTS was established by President Trump’s Executive Order 13861 dated March 5, 2019. The Roadmap emphasizes the critical role of states and local communities in suicide prevention.
PREVENTS is charged with creating an all of government and all of nation approach to preventing suicide among the nation’s Veterans and all Americans through a national public health campaign, enhanced community integration, prioritized research activities and implementation strategies that emphasize improved overall health and well-being.
As part of implementation of the president’s roadmap, the PREVENTS Office is meeting with state and community leaders in all 50 states and the territories to ensure that best practices for suicide prevention are identified and applied, efforts are coordinated within the state and federal government, and public health messages are promoted before the initiative concludes in March 2022.
For more information about the program contact Jon Sabala at 573-751-2368, e-mail jon.sabala@dmh.mo.gov or Debra Walker at 573-751-1647, e-mail debra.walker@dmh.mo.gov.
