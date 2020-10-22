Suicide prevention prioritized for state veterans

When Gov. Mike Parson signed a proclamation this summer, Missouri and 42 other states committed to support the President’s Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide (PREVENTS), pledging to prioritize suicide prevention for veterans and all citizens.

In support of this national effort, Missouri, and specifically the Department of Mental Health along with other state agencies and community partners, will promote and amplify the REACH public health campaign that encourages everyone to reach out to those who are vulnerable and to speak up when they themselves are in need of help. Visit www.reach.gov to learn more about this national campaign and to take the pledge.

“Suicide has a tragic impact on not only individuals and families, but entire communities. Missouri’s veterans have already selflessly served our nation, and I commend them for extending their service to Missourians by leading efforts aimed at reducing suicide among fellow service members and all citizens,” Parson said. “Taking the pledge means you are making a commitment to increase awareness of mental health issues and prevent suicide for all Missourians.”