'Summer Fitness Challenge' kicks off next month

The city of Farmington’s FIT FARMINGTON MO (FFMO) community-wide health initiative is kicking off a friendly fitness challenge for the summer that will get people moving and benefit a number of charities through fundraising without costing local businesses or individual participants a dime.
From July 1 through Aug. 15, miles tracked for walking, running or biking through the free Charity Miles app will be assigned to the FFMO sponsor teams. Individuals can choose which team they want to join as well as which charity they want their miles to benefit. Total miles will be averaged based on the number of team members to level the playing field, and the team with the most miles will win bragging rights and a traveling trophy.
Using funds from national corporate sponsors, Charity Miles donates 25 cents per mile for walking and running and 10 cents per mile for biking. “This is one of those times when a lot of people doing a little bit at a time can add up to a whole lot of good,” said FFMO volunteer Julie Powers.
In addition to the team prize, there will be three individual prizes based on total number of miles accumulated during the July 1-August 15 time period. Three winners will receive FFMO prizes.
Note that even if participants accumulate Charity Miles prior to July 1, and they are showing on the team’s points and leaderboards, those pre-challenge miles will be deducted from the final totals.
“Summer is the perfect time for people to get outside and get moving,” stated challenge coordinator and FFMO volunteer Dawn Fuemmeler. “Using the Charity Miles app just adds another level of benefit. As a community, we can encourage each other through a friendly competition and raise money for causes that are important to each of us. Anyone with the app can join a team, so while we encourage all local residents to participate, it’s not necessary to live in the area to join one of the sponsors’ teams.”
To participate, simply install the free Charity Miles app to your device, include your name, choose your charity and then join a team from one of the following: FFMO-City of Farmington, FFMO-Parkland Health Mart, FFMO-Axes Physical Therapy, FFMO-First State Community Bank, FFMO-Parkland Health Center, FFMO-Earth Mother Health Foods, FFMO-Harmony Chiropractic, FFMO-Sago & Street Eye Care, FFMO-BOGO Sandwiches, FFMO-Lean Kitchen, FFMO-Hearing Care Partners or FFMO-Farmington Martial Arts
Fit Farmington MO is a city-wide initiative developed by members of the city’s Parks & Recreation Department and passionate volunteers to create a community focus on wellness utilizing existing and newly-created community resources, tools and events, thereby allowing for more options for individuals and families to live their best lives by being FIT in multiple areas of life. The focus areas include: physical fitness; nutritional fitness; and emotional and mental fitness.
You may follow the program on the Fit Farmington Mo Facebook page or by following #fitfarmingtonmo on Instagram and Twitter. You may connect with the Fit Farmington MO steering committee by contacting Jake LaHay or John Bader at the Farmington Civic Center, or volunteers Dawn Fuemmeler, Julie Powers or Cindy Sebastian.
