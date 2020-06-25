'Summer Fitness Challenge' kicks off next month

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Farmington’s FIT FARMINGTON MO (FFMO) community-wide health initiative is kicking off a friendly fitness challenge for the summer that will get people moving and benefit a number of charities through fundraising without costing local businesses or individual participants a dime.

From July 1 through Aug. 15, miles tracked for walking, running or biking through the free Charity Miles app will be assigned to the FFMO sponsor teams. Individuals can choose which team they want to join as well as which charity they want their miles to benefit. Total miles will be averaged based on the number of team members to level the playing field, and the team with the most miles will win bragging rights and a traveling trophy.

Using funds from national corporate sponsors, Charity Miles donates 25 cents per mile for walking and running and 10 cents per mile for biking. “This is one of those times when a lot of people doing a little bit at a time can add up to a whole lot of good,” said FFMO volunteer Julie Powers.

In addition to the team prize, there will be three individual prizes based on total number of miles accumulated during the July 1-August 15 time period. Three winners will receive FFMO prizes.