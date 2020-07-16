SUMMER YARD OF THE SEASON AWARD
SUMMER YARD OF THE SEASON AWARD

SUMMER YARD OF THE SEASON AWARD
Nancy Weber Garden Club (NWGC) members Janet Gillam, Jennifer Mock and Kim Bohnenkamp selected the home of Ken and Dana Neubrand on First Street in Farmington to receive the club’s "Summer Yard of the Season Award." The Neubrand home is flanked by lovely gardens with gigantic hostas, lilies and many other perennials, colorful annuals, stone paths and garden decor.

NWGC, in conjunction with Belgrade State Bank, recognizes local residents for the extra effort they take to beautify their yards and the community. Recipients receive a generous monetary award from the bank.

Pictured, front row from left to right, are Carrie Hale of Belgrade State Bank; and Ken and Dana Neubrand. Back row, from left to right, are Lisa Kirby of Belgrade State Bank, NWGC President Pam Jaycox and club members Denise Wright, Jennifer Mock and Alice Johnson.

