Sunday morning fire damages Farmington storage units

More than 10 fire companies were called about 7:45 a.m. Sunday morning to a fire near 3451 Bray Road, involving a boat and vehicle storage unit facility located behind Kammerman's Pest Control. The fire quickly grew from a first alarm to a fourth alarm as firefighters were called to assist with manpower and to supply water.

According to Doe Run Fire Chief Lynn Kindle, Doe Run was the first on the scene and quickly called for backup.

By 9 a.m., the third unit was engulfed in flames as the first two were destroyed. In the end, nine units were impacted, with units one through four completely destroyed, units five through eight receiving severe heavy damage, and unit nine’s door having to be cut for ventilation. The other half of the unit was not damaged.

According to Kindle, the fire marshal is currently investigating the fire, but does not consider the fire to be criminally related. He added that a Park Hills firefighter was transported to Parkland Health Center for heat exhaustion.

Fire departments working the scene were Doe Run, Farmington, Wolf Creek, Pilot Knob, Cherokee Pass, De Soto Rural, Fredericktown, Bismarck, Park Hills, Leadwood, Big River/Bonne Terre, Leadington, Desloge, and Rock Community.

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.