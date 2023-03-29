Farmington High School welcomed a new addition to the school's wellness efforts March 17 as staff met "Frida," an emotional support dog, who will join the "school staff" full time in the fall after finishing up her training.

Farmington Police Officer Wendy Helton brought Frida to meet school faculty members gathered in the field house for the 7th Annual Wellness Day. A two-year-old support dog, she comes to the school district through a partnership with the police department.

Officer Helton traveled to Ohio to get Frida, who has been in training at the Tri-State K9 Services in Ohio, which trains many types of work dogs, including K9s used by the FBI and Secret Service.

Frida is still in training but visited the high school while on a brief break. She will begin her service next school year, regularly making her way to all the district's school buildings and providing many facets of support to students and faculty.

Mindy Southern, the school district's director of communications, introduced Officer Helton and Frida to the Wellness Day crowd, explaining the benefits of a support dog.

Southern noted K9 friends help to reduce stress and anxiety for children and adults; and improve emotional regulation, enhance socialization, increase motivation, and provide a sense of comfort and security.

"I know for me, it means a lot that Frida will be able to be used with students who might need that special time to de-escalate maybe a little bit or calm down, and Frida can bring that to them," she said.

Officer Helton conceived of the service dog program last November and will serve as Frida's human partner. Discussing Frida's journey to becoming the school's support dog, Helton said she would make the rounds to introduce Frida to each Farmington campus, after which Frida will end her quick visit.

"She will go back to Ohio to finish up her schooling," said Helton. "and then, on May 28, after school, I will be back with her for two weeks for training. And then, starting next year, she's with us full-time."

Helton explained Frida was born in Slovenia and said the support dog is full of personality and enjoys nothing more than playing with her favorite toy.

"She loves attention," Helton said. "She's very affectionate; very toy-driven. She loves tennis balls. That's her reward for when she does what she's supposed to do."

Helton mentioned that Frida will be a help to the community just by being her quirky self.

"She also likes to pick up trash or anything, really," the officer said. "She picks up aluminum cans. We stopped at a gas station a couple of times, and she was doing her civic duty by picking up trash. So, yeah, she's got quite a bit of personality."