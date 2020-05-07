Support of state businesses highlighted
Support of state businesses highlighted

Support of state businesses highlighted

Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe gives an update on the Buy Missouri program during Tuesday's COVID-19 daily briefing by Gov. Mike Parson.

 Submitted photo

JEFFERSON CITY – During Tuesday's COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Mike Parson highlighted the importance of safely re-engaging in the economy and supporting Missouri businesses.

The governor is encouraging Missourians to shop local and support Missouri-based businesses, which will be critical to stimulating the state’s economy moving forward.

“We are on the road to recovery, and we must continue taking steps to protect ourselves and others," he said. "With that said, we encourage Missourians to safely re-engage in the economy. Now more than ever, Missouri businesses need our support to get back on their feet.”

Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe also joined the press briefing to provide an update on the Buy Missouri program.

“The importance of shopping and buying local has been highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kehoe said. “When we buy Missouri, we support our friends and neighbors. Doing so will be even more critical in the coming weeks and months.”

Buy Missouri was created in 2018 by then Lt. Gov. Parson to actively promote Missouri businesses that manufacture or process products in the state. The program recently reached a milestone of 300 members.

Today, there are 305 members enrolled representing 81 counties across the state. Several of these businesses have stepped up to assist during the COVID-19 crisis.

Step N Pull, one of the newest members Buy Missouri members, manufactures foot-operated door openers. Aristos Beverages in Camdenton donated its canned water to the Mid-County Fire Protection District and surrounding community.

J Rieger & Co., Restless Spirits Distilling Co., Wood Hat, Gun It Energy, and StilL 630 Distillery have all shifted production to create hand sanitizer. TrippNT in Kansas City and Ortman Woodcraft in Cape Girardeau have produced face shields and other PPE to assist Missouri health care workers.

Other Buy Missouri companies have also created products to help protect staff and customers, such as pandemic products and signage developed by Impact Signs in Sedalia and Pro DeZigns in Eldon.

Concerned about COVID-19?

