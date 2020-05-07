Support of state businesses highlighted

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

JEFFERSON CITY – During Tuesday's COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Mike Parson highlighted the importance of safely re-engaging in the economy and supporting Missouri businesses.

The governor is encouraging Missourians to shop local and support Missouri-based businesses, which will be critical to stimulating the state’s economy moving forward.

“We are on the road to recovery, and we must continue taking steps to protect ourselves and others," he said. "With that said, we encourage Missourians to safely re-engage in the economy. Now more than ever, Missouri businesses need our support to get back on their feet.”

Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe also joined the press briefing to provide an update on the Buy Missouri program.

“The importance of shopping and buying local has been highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kehoe said. “When we buy Missouri, we support our friends and neighbors. Doing so will be even more critical in the coming weeks and months.”

Buy Missouri was created in 2018 by then Lt. Gov. Parson to actively promote Missouri businesses that manufacture or process products in the state. The program recently reached a milestone of 300 members.