Surgeon shares history of Farmington Community Hospital

At the same time that Farmington Press Reporter Mark Marberry was interviewing Dr. George Oliver about his career as a general surgeon in St. Francois County, Oliver told the story of how Farmington Community Hospital came to be. The story began 10 years before the hospital was dedicated and makes for an interesting and informative read. – Editor

After having trained in surgery for three months in the area, Dr. George Oliver returned to Farmington in 1959 as a general surgeon to help with the workload of the only resident surgeon, Dr. George Watkins.

For several years, Drs. Oliver and Watkins were very busy handling patients in two counties and three cities, constantly driving from Fredericktown to Farmington to Bonne Terre and back, a distance of 40 miles one way. Oliver explained the genesis and history of what is now Farmington’s only medical hospital.

“Dr. Watkins and I were working at Fredericktown, Bonne Terre and the State Hospital,” Oliver said. “We were getting tired of driving up and down the roads. Oddly enough, I was speaking to Stu (Stuart Landrum, Sr.) down at Ozarks Federal and commiserating about it. We decided right there to get a hospital going here.

"Before that time they had attempted to build a hospital here by voting in a hospital district, which would be backed by taxes. The Mineral Area Osteopathic Hospital was going here. The lead company that built and sponsored the Bonne Terre Hospital published the day before that election that they were going to overhaul and modernize the hospital which would be at no cost, so the election failed.”

The daunting project to build what became Farmington Community Hospital — now Parkland Health Center — started in earnest with Oliver helping lead the effort.

“We started looking at how to finance building a hospital,” he said. “At that time, the government had the Hill-Burton Program which paid by grant for building local hospitals. The only problem with that is that they had an allocation for areas. Between the hospital at Jefferson Memorial and the Mineral Area Osteopathic Hospital, they had taken up all but 13 beds of that program.”

Oliver’s association with a prominent St. Louis banker and a conversation about the proposed hospital brought about the next step in looking for funding and construction.

“(My father) had become a trainer in quail hunting in our area with a fellow named Robert Brookings Smith,” he said. “My dad quit hunting and I was having ‘Bob’ down here to hunt quail locally. He was a wonderful guy and quite wealthy, a senior vice president of one of the big banks in St. Louis.

"I was telling him of our problem and had no real way to finance such a hospital. He says, ‘You know George, I’ve got some people coming into my office in a couple of weeks and it just happens that they are interested in building some facilities in some smaller communities.’”

Accompanied by Landrum, Oliver went to Smith’s office in St. Louis. The men were ushered into a conference room occupied by several people including Wallace Johnson, his wife and his business partner, Kemmons Wilson.

“It happens that these two guys founded the Holiday Inn Hotel chain,” he said. “Johnson and his wife had gotten interested in building some institutions and they had a foundation. Unfortunately, they had just spent their foundation money for that time on building a nursing home in the Dallas area. Oliver and Landrum left with empty hands.

“We were just about ready to give up completely on it. Jack Hirsch was our clinic manager and I said to him, ‘Before we give up, let’s talk to Wallace Johnson again’. I called and was invited to come down to his office in Memphis. Their offices were in a kind of big older home that they converted.

"To my disappointment, they took us into a back room in a little office and there was a fellow by the name of Steve Drury there. We spent the day talking to him and finally figured out that if we could come up with $1 million somehow, we could get off the ground with a 75 bed hospital.”

Meanwhile, back in Farmington, Oliver said some key financing was starting to come together among many of the city’s business leaders.

“We came back and by this time had a fair sized group that was interested and we were meeting in the board room of the old Ozarks Federal and talking about it,” he said. “Someone said, ‘I’ll write you a check for $10,000 and let’s go.’ What we figured on was to sell 10 year debenture bonds.

"Each of us in the Medical Arts Clinic, by this time there were 10 of us, all bought $10,000. That was a pretty good seed. Other people bought some. The lending institutions came up with a joint loan for the rest of it.”

The hospital project took off with $1.1 million. Oliver stated that the $10,000 from each of the doctors was a strain on their finances. “We were active in practice, but weren’t making money hand over fist by any means.”

Brockmiller Construction built the hospital, but the general contractor was Wallace E. Johnson Enterprises, a part of the Holiday Inn Corporation. Oliver stated that having that resource made a major difference in the cost of building and furnishing the hospital.

“When they started the foundation, the Johnson’s wanted to add a wing to the Baptist Hospital in Memphis, but the government was charging for and allowing $27,000 a bed and Wallace Johnson said they could build it for $15,000 a bed,” he said. “It didn’t work out and they started the Foundation and began building rural hospitals and other institutions.

“We had that advantage right there. We got this thing built. In the process, we got to purchase this stuff at Holiday Inn discount prices. The one thing I always remembered was this big, two-door stainless steel refrigerator at $49 apiece. We spent $400,000 furnishing the place. At the time, we have no supplier contract, no money to pay a supplier for food, brooms; all that kind of stuff.”

Oliver said that Lacy Coghill, president of Ozarks Federal Savings & Loan, advised the group to convince vendors to supply the necessary items on credit.

“On April 29, 1969, we opened the hospital with no money to operate on, pay salaries or anything else,” Oliver said. “Everybody that worked there was really dedicated to the welfare of the hospital.

“Fortunately, it was a success and we were able to pay our bills. The bonds were paid off on schedule. The loans got paid off. Our hospital did okay. Both Stu and I were on the board forever. He was president part of the time and I was president part of the time.”

The hospital prospered and additions were made. Oliver noted how one major addition was financed mostly by an individual.

“One of my patients said there was a lady here in town that had lost her two daughters quite young and she had always dreamed of building a children’s hospital,” he said. “I got acquainted with her and explained how we could make a children’s ward. Back in those days so many of the children were being hospitalized. She donated $3-400,000. We added a wing onto the hospital and dedicated the chapel to her. A lady donated the organ to go into the chapel.”

Unfortunately, as time went on things changed. Finances were dropping off and many rural hospitals went broke and closed. Oliver was concerned that the same situation was going to happen at Community Hospital and felt that changes would have to happen.

“At this point, Christian Hospital out of North St. Louis had taken over the Bonne Terre Hospital,” he said. “We started talking to them. The fellow who was the president of Christian was a real go-getter. We agreed if we would go with them, they would finance enlargements and improvements for $24-26 million. That was not really the reason, but we felt like we were going to need some big help to stay alive. I was on their board up there; that was part of the deal.”

As an eventual result of the takeover, one of the wildest things that happened to Oliver was his placement for a time on the board of the Barnes Jewish Christian Healthcare System (BJC).

“Fred Brown got to be president of Barnes-Wash U, and merged that with Christian and about that time brought in Missouri Baptist,” he said. “By this time I was on the Missouri Baptist Board. This became BJC. This guy then became president of the American Hospital Association. However, he was very insistent that board members had to resign at age 70. I was still in active practice, it aggravated me that I had to retire from the board. I am still vice-president of the medical foundation with our hospital, I’m still involved.

“This hospital has been a labor of love for me. For darn sure, other than having four kids this has been the best thing I’ve done.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.