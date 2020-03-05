Surprised by cancer

Twenty-four-year-old Tessa Hamm has bright eyes, a winning personality, a friendly smile and something else that isn’t observable to the naked eye.
She has stage 3 ovarian cancer. Just eight days after the 2014 Farmington High School graduate celebrated her 24th birthday in August, Hamm underwent a partial hysterectomy, with the possibly of having to endure a full hysterectomy.
How she came to receive the devastating diagnosis about her health is quite a story.
“My husband Dillon and I went to see a fertility specialist on Aug. 30 to see why I was unable to get pregnant,” Hamm said. “I was given a transvaginal ultrasound and I could immediately tell that something was wrong. The doctor began asking me if I was in pain or if anything ran in my family. I explained to her that everything was normal, and I never felt any pain.”
After informing Hamm there were two masses on her uterus that were attached to her ovaries, the doctor recommended she see a gynecologist.
“A few weeks later I had another appointment at Parkland Hospital where I was told that it shouldn’t be anything to worry about, but they would do everything they could to find out what it was,” Hamm said. “Another two weeks passed by and I went back to that same doctor, who told me I had an elevated cancer antigen.
“He proceeded to do another ultrasound, which showed the masses had doubled in size in just a few weeks. Before I left that day, the doctor set me down and explained to me that I needed to have surgery, and that by the looks of it, I was looking at stage 2 or 3 ovarian cancer. Words cannot explain all of the thoughts that went through my mind.”
Two weeks later, Hamm had an appointment with a St. Louis gynecologist-oncologist.
“He told me that I was more than likely going to lose my reproductive organs — and he had a high suspicion that it was epithelial ovarian cancer, but he didn’t know for sure” she said. “Before I left that day, my surgery had been scheduled for Nov. 11. Dillon and I were scared, but we accepted the news we were given.
“He said that he would go in and cut it out. They would obviously biopsy it — and if it was really bad, I would have to have a hysterectomy. I basically wouldn’t know until I woke up. I was told that my right ovary and fallopian tube were removed, along with the tumors that had moved their way up into my lower belly. My left ovary was cut open and had a tumor removed from it. The doctor explained that he sent samples to a pathologist, but it would be two weeks before the results were back.”
If it came back positive for ovarian cancer, Hamm would have to undergo a full hysterectomy. On the other hand, if it comes back negative, she would “only” have to lose an ovary. Unfortunately, the biopsy came back with some bad news — it was cancer.
“He went ahead a scheduled a second surgery to do a full hysterectomy of what was left,” Hamm said. “I had that surgery Jan. 6. The tumor had grown back double in size. Her lymph nodes — which had enlarged but had no tumors — were also removed. The doctor told me I was the youngest he had seen to have that kind of cancer. It is usually seen in women who are in their 50s, but obviously it can happen to others.
Now that she’s completed her second round of chemo, Hamm is thankful for her husband and parents sticking with her through the ordeal.
“I really can’t thank Dillon enough for being the best husband and always being here for me — for whatever I need,” she said. And now with a bald head, me and my dad are twins!”
Because she was totally unaware that she had cancer before seeing her doctor for an unrelated reason, Hamm is speaking out about her experience.
“The point for me sharing my story is to bring awareness to ovarian cancer,” she said. “I had not seen a gynecologist since my freshman year of high school — nearly 10 years ago. Maybe, just maybe, if I had gone in for an exam sooner, this could have been caught beforehand and I wouldn’t have had to lose any ovaries. I had no symptoms, no pain, no indication that anything at all was wrong. Ladies, I strongly urge you to schedule yourself regular exams. You never know what may be found.
As it is, Hamm has a very good chance for survival after undergoing a full hysterectomy and has a positive outlook on her future with Dillon. Because of not having health insurance, however, a benefit to help pay for her medical and other expenses has been planned for noon to 11 p.m. April 4 at VFW Post 5896, 814 E. Karsch Blvd., in Farmington. The fundraising event will include food, music, a several raffles and a silent auction.
Raffle tickets are available to purchase for $5 each, five for $20 or “Arms-Length” for $40, which includes the chance to win a Yeti cooler, Camp Chef Smokepro Pellet Grill and a Savage 22 LR Semi-Automatic rifle. More items, such as quilts and a photography session, will also be raffled off at the event. Any donations are welcome and appreciated. To make a donation, text 573-631-5068 for more information.
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com
