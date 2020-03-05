Surprised by cancer

“He proceeded to do another ultrasound, which showed the masses had doubled in size in just a few weeks. Before I left that day, the doctor set me down and explained to me that I needed to have surgery, and that by the looks of it, I was looking at stage 2 or 3 ovarian cancer. Words cannot explain all of the thoughts that went through my mind.”

Two weeks later, Hamm had an appointment with a St. Louis gynecologist-oncologist.

“He told me that I was more than likely going to lose my reproductive organs — and he had a high suspicion that it was epithelial ovarian cancer, but he didn’t know for sure” she said. “Before I left that day, my surgery had been scheduled for Nov. 11. Dillon and I were scared, but we accepted the news we were given.

“He said that he would go in and cut it out. They would obviously biopsy it — and if it was really bad, I would have to have a hysterectomy. I basically wouldn’t know until I woke up. I was told that my right ovary and fallopian tube were removed, along with the tumors that had moved their way up into my lower belly. My left ovary was cut open and had a tumor removed from it. The doctor explained that he sent samples to a pathologist, but it would be two weeks before the results were back.”