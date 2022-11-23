Swain earns Daisy award at VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff

Ashley Swain, a registered nurse with the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, has been honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day.

Swain was nominated by an anonymous coworker who said she “is an extremely dedicated registered nurse (RN) who had forged a path in nursing with stellar attributes and vision that inspires other to stride to be the best nurse through compassion and dedication for the nursing profession.”

Swain, the nominator continued, is a skilled and effective communicator who “leads with attention to detail, organization, and the ability to unify others, which demonstrates a caliber of excellence and thus embodies the spirit and meaning of this Daisy award. Her dedication and commitment to the mission of JJP and CLC is undeniable.”

Swain, whose grandmother-in-law retired from the medical center, serves as a charge nurse for the facility’s Community Living Center, where she leads and mentors a team of LPNs and nursing assistants. She also has served as backup Traveling Veteran Coordinator.

“Ashley truly represents all of the qualities of our ICARE values,” said Rebecca Foy, chief nurse of ambulatory care and daily operations. “She works with integrity and with a commitment to our Veterans. She always puts the Veteran first and ensures they receive the training and care they need.

“She respects all of her coworkers and the Veterans, and she works hard to see all viewpoints of all parties involved.”

Asked how she felt about receiving this award, Swain said, "It was a little overwhelming. I was surprised because I wasn’t doing anything extra to deserve the award, in my opinion. I was doing what I was supposed to do,” she said. “I always advocate for my patients, and I should always do my job to the best of my ability.”