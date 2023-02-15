For the last two weeks, we have been running all over southeast Missouri, hunting for the elusive river otter. Anywhere from the swamps in the bootheel to the beautiful Saint Francis River. Now, mind you, otters are supposed to be plentiful pretty much in most rivers and streams throughout the state, but they are not as easy to find as you might think.

A few weeks ago, we were contacted by the Federal Fish and Wildlife, and they asked if we would be interested in taking part in a study that was being conducted in three states testing some traps and bringing otters in to do some medical tests. Now, this sounds like it would be a complete blast, and it was, but it definitely had its challenges. Some of them were finding otters, catching them, catching them with the defined traps, and making sure all the testing met the specified requirements.

A little food for thought about the otters that swim the rivers and swamps of Missouri. They can have up to a 30-mile range. They typically travel alone unless they are pups. They are as smart as they come when it comes to catching them. But when you get one in a trap, you certainly know it. They are as quick and strong as any animal I have ever seen, especially when they are in the water.

Typically, when you catch otters, you use what is called a conibear trap that you set in the water at a choke point to where you can narrow down their path and funnel them into it. Then the trap automatically dispatches them, and it is over. But with this test, we set out with foothold traps which made things that much more difficult. We had to rely on the trap to catch them and hold them by the foot until we could arrive and dispatch them.

To catch an otter, you must look for signs of them. Otters make paths between waterways that they travel, and they make perfect funnels or locations to set traps. On a site such as this, you could set a trap where the otters enter or exit the water on either end of the path and make a set in the trail that they travel on the dry land as well. None of these sets would have had any bait or lure at them. They are basically sets of opportunity.

Another area you can catch otters is by staking out where they use the bathroom. They are called toilet sets. Otters do not use the bathroom in water. They climb out and scratch around and make a mess a lot of times on high banks or near points on a river. There they will rake up a little pile and use the bathroom. You can sit where they are entering and exiting the water as well as up to where they are going potty. You gather their little piles of poo and some leaves and set a trap right by it. Then when they come back to use that spot again, then jackpot, you will hopefully get him.

As far as our study, we caught our required number of otters and had a great time doing it. I will never turn down an opportunity to be in the outdoors and especially to be able to be on the river doing it. I got to scout some always interesting new fishing waters for this summer and see a whole bunch of animals you don’t get to see every day. I hope that you all have a wonderful week. Who knows what I’ll get myself into next week?