SWIM TEAM DOES WELL AT CAPE RELAYS
SWIM TEAM DOES WELL AT CAPE RELAYS

SWIM TEAM DOES WELL AT CAPE RELAYS
File photo

The Farmington Swimming Team, participating in its competitive meet, fared very well last Friday and Saturday at the Cape Girardeau Jaycee Relays. Coached by Randy Abbott and Jim Johnson, the team had several members who received ribbons in the contest.

Pictured are, front row, left to right: Bob Gieringer, Tony Hertz, Marsha Wigger, Barbara Johnson, Janie Stam, Randy Allen, Jeff Williams, and coaches Abbott and Johnson. Second row, left to right: Brent Pigg, Keith Winchester, Denny Moyer, Willie Hertz, Joe Eaton, William Bayless and Keith Head.

This photo originally appeared in the Thursday, July 2, 1970 issue of the Farmington News. – Editor

