Swim team takes second at Cape Diving Meet

This story first appeared in the Friday, July 14, 1972, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

The Farmington Swimming Team took second place at the Cape Diving Meet on June 30 with William Bayless and Joey Eaton taking first place in the 13-14-year-old division. Farmington took several seconds and thirds to finish second behind Cape.

Following Farmington in third was Kennett. Jackson finished fourth and Carbondale fifth. Farmington entered 12 divers in the meet.

On July 7, the team traveled to Ste. Genevieve to battle Ste. Gen and Chester, Illinois, in a three-team swim meet. Farmington again finished second to Ste. Gen, with Chester coming in third.

The following firsts were awarded to these swimmers: Randy Allen, butterfly and diving competition; Stimey Tiggs, freestyle relay; Joey Eaton, backstroke; Scott Barton, freestyle relay; Ruth Bauthman, freestyle; Mary Burcham, freestyle; Bryan Boyd, freestyle and medley; Troy Pipkin, freestyle and freestyle relay; Tom Messmer, freestyle relay; and Lori Blair, in the freestyle relay.

Team manager Randy Abbott stated there was a possibility of a meet with Kennett on July 15, there. Other events coming up: another Cape meet July 21 and 22 with Farmington, Cape, Kennett, Jackson County and Carbondale, Chester and St. Louis Larramore all participating.

Our next home meet will be July 26 at the Farmington public pool against Jackson and Chester at 5:00 p.m.