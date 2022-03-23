Swink chosen Elks' FHS Student of the Month for March

Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced that Courtney Swink has been selected Farmington High School's Student of the Month for March.

The daughter of Dana and Randal Swink, she has been awarded Academic All State all four years of high school. In softball, she made 1st Team All-Conference (2019-21), 1st Team All-District (2019-21), 1st Team All Region (2019-20), and 2nd Team All Region (2021).

Swink is the Student Council vice-president of the senior class (2021-22). She is a member of the National Honor Society (2020-22)), Key Club (2018-22), Health Occupations Students of America (2018-22), the Biomed Program (2018-22), and the Farmington Track and Field Team (2018-22). Swink also works at the Parkland Health Mart in Farmington.

After graduation from high school, Swink has accepted a scholarship to Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville where she intends to pursue a degree in pharmaceutical science. As student of the month, she will receive a $100 grant and will compete for the Farmington Elks' FHS Student of the Year to be awarded in May.

