This week's Take a Guess is a specialized tool meant for a specific job on a specific product. Do you know what it is? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

Last week's Take a Guess was a revolving rubberstamp holder. Coming up with the correct answer were Nancy Bullis, Ron Presnell, Gary Jones, Ron Allen, Barbara Martin, Gayla Charboneau, Tina Marie Zangara, Scott Combs, Susan Smith Kline, Bill Cook, Vickie Golden, Laura Simpson Raymer, Judy Kopfman, Mel Jordan, Dory Russell, Carol Blackwell, Larry Ross, Nickolyn Russell and Richard Stephens. Great job everybody!

