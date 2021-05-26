This week's Take a Guess was submitted by reader Michael Bowers. Sure, these are vacuum tubes, but these vacuum tubes used for a very specific purpose. Do you know what that purpose might be? If you think you do, send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!
Last week's Take a Guess was a Campbell–Stokes recorder — sometimes called a Stokes sphere. It is designed to record the hours of bright sunshine over the course of a day. Enlightening us with their correct answer were the following: Mike Bowers, Larry Ross, D.W. Underwood, Penny Robinson and Nancy Bullis. Congratulations!