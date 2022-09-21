 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Take our advice... the next time you have dinner at a seafood restaurant, don't order this! This week's Take a Guess requires that readers give the official name for this kind of fish. We're betting it's NOT a goldfish. Do you know what it is? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess was an icebox from the 1910s. Giving the correct answer was Dawn Jackson, Kevin Broeker, Charlotte Brady, Joe Snyder, Susan Smith Kline, Gail Delashaw, Jim Bullis, Donna Underwood, Bruce Poff, Mike Bowers and Judy Kopfman. Cool job, readers!

