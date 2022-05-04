This week's Take a Guess comes from the 1920s and has what many of you may find to be a most surprising purpose. Do you know what it is? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!
The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess was a Dynasphere Wheel. It came out in the 1930s and was considered by many to be "the future of transportation." It wasn't. Coming up with the correct name and decade were Paul Oberlander, Susan Smith Kline, Charlotte Brady, Stephen Burdick, Ray Fauset, Judy Kopfman, Will Straughn and Mike Bowers. Congratulations transportation pioneers!