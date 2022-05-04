 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TAKE A GUESS

  • 0
TAKE A GUESS
From Maurice Collins Touring Collection

This week's Take a Guess comes from the 1920s and has what many of you may find to be a most surprising purpose. Do you know what it is? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess was a Dynasphere Wheel. It came out in the 1930s and was considered by many to be "the future of transportation." It wasn't. Coming up with the correct name and decade were Paul Oberlander, Susan Smith Kline, Charlotte Brady, Stephen Burdick, Ray Fauset, Judy Kopfman, Will Straughn and Mike Bowers. Congratulations transportation pioneers!

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS

TAKE A GUESS

We'll go ahead and tell you that this week's Take a Guess was some inventor's great idea for a transportation device. In our opinion it's not …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News