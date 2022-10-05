This week's Take a Guess comes from the Middle Ages (Fifth to the late 15th century) and had a very important function in society. Do you know what it is? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!
The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess was a knife sharpener/cleaner. Slicing through all the verbiage and coming up with the right answer were the following folks: Donna Brockes Bennett, Charlotte Brady, Susan Smith Kline, Judy Kopfman and Bruce Poff. Boy, you are all so SHARP!