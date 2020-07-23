This week's Take a Guess could be a big help to somebody who owns a landscaping service. Do you have any idea what it is? If so, let us know! Send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or leave it on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!
Last week's Take a Guess was a tool used to scrape hair off of a butchered hog. Coming up with the right answer were Marjorie Smith, Albert Cleve, Donna Earhart, Alvin and Nickolyn Russell, Larry Ross and Jeanne Wilson Johnson. Now that your name is in the paper you can go hog wild!
