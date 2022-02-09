This week's Take a Guess takes us back to the skies with this unusual cloud formation. Do you know what it is and what its appearance portends?

If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue! The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess was a kiwa hirsuta, a crustacean discovered in 2005 in the South Pacific Ocean. Its discoverers dubbed it the "yeti lobster" or "yeti crab." Any of the three names were counted as a correct answer.