 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TAKE A GUESS

  • 0
TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess takes us back to the skies with this unusual cloud formation. Do you know what it is and what its appearance portends?

If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue! The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess was a kiwa hirsuta, a crustacean discovered in 2005 in the South Pacific Ocean. Its discoverers dubbed it the "yeti lobster" or "yeti crab." Any of the three names were counted as a correct answer.

Coming up with the right answers were: Robert Grounds III, Susan Smith Kline, Will Straughn, Mike Bowers, Judy Kopfman and D.W. Underwood. Good job you crustacean crew!

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS

TAKE A GUESS

This odd-looking fellow was discovered in the ocean less than 20 years ago. It has a scientific name as well as two nicknames. Do you know wha…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News