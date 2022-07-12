This week's Take a Guess features a very unusual airplane that was constructed of very unusual material for a plane. Some people said it would never fly, but its designer proved them wrong by flying it once, barely off the surface of the water, and returned it to storage where it still remains to this day. Do you know by what nickname it was called and the name of its designer and the only pilot? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!