 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TAKE A GUESS

  • 0

This week's Take a Guess features a very unusual airplane that was constructed of very unusual material for a plane. Some people said it would never fly, but its designer proved them wrong by flying it once, barely off the surface of the water, and returned it to storage where it still remains to this day. Do you know by what nickname it was called and the name of its designer and the only pilot? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess was an Eiffel Tower telephone. Ringing true with the right response by press time was Susan Smith Kline, Judy Kopfman, 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is a replica of a very special telephone made in the 1890s. It was quite "the thing" to own one of these beautiful pi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News