This week's Take a Guess is a handyman's tool with a specific purpose. If you think you know what it is, send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

Last week's Take a Guess is a toy known by several different names — Tomagotchi, GigaPet and Neo Pet, among others. No matter what name it was sold under, the toy was a digital pet the child had to care for. Not barking up the wrong tree and coming up with the right answer were Candy Goheen, Chris Layne, Mel Jordan, Brenda Jenkins, Susan Smith Kline, Judy Kopfman, Larry Ross, John Lister, Dustin Warren, Mike Bowers, D.W. Underwood, Samantha Tayson, Gail DeLashaw, Nancy Bullis, Ray Fauset and Laura Simpson Raymer. Congratulations — now go feed and water your pets!