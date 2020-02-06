{{featured_button_text}}
While two of this week's Take a Guess are pictured, only one is necessary to perform the important purpose it was created for. This is truly a great example of the old adage, "They don't make 'em like that anymore."

Do you know what it is? If you think you do, give us a call at the Farmington Press office (573-756-8927) or send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins (kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com).

If you're right, your name will appear in next week's Farmington Press. Last week's Take a Guess object was a thumb ring — a piece of equipment designed to protect the thumb while taking part in the sport of archery. Coming up with the correct answer this week were Bettye Warner, Jeanne Wilson Johnson and Susan Smith Kline. Congratulations, ladies!

