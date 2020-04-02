This week's Take a Guess is a strange looking gadget, but when you need it, you'll be glad it's around. Any idea what it is? Give us a call at 573-756-8927, send an email to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com, or leave your answer on the Farmington Press Facebook page. Those who guess the right answer will have their name appear in next week's issue.
Last week's Take a Guess was a wind dampener. The only person to come up with the right answer was Larry Ross. Congrats, Larry!
