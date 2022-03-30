This odd-looking contraption isn't a joke. It's something that's actually used for... hey, wait a minute! We're not giving you the answer — that's your job! If you think you know what this thing is, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!
The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess was an antique candle wax mold. Waxing poetic by giving us the right answer were Jeanie Medley, Mel Jordan, Mike Bowers, D.W. Underwood, Michael Berg, Ray Fauset, Mary Janzou, Judy Kopfman and Gary Jones. Great job, folks!