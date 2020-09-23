× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This week's Take a Guess is an unusual looking gadget that would seem to be almost a necessity when preparing a specific food item — and the kids will love what it can do! Do you know what it is? If so, let us know!

Send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

Last week's Take a Guess turned out to be a real toughie for our readers. The tool was a leather strander/lace cutter. We only had one person come up with the right answer — local cowboy author Dan Burle! Doesn't that just chap your hide?

