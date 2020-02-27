TAKE A GUESS
Because of a layout glitch, this week's Take a Guess is online only. Sorry for the inconvenience! – Editor

This week's Take a Guess is an unusual looking item that has a specific purpose in the home. What in the world is it? If you have an idea, give us a call at the Farmington Press office at 573-756-8927 or send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com.

Those who guess the right answer will have their name appear in next week's Farmington Press.

Last week's Take a Guess was a coal scuttle with a striker — also known as a fire bucket. Those who came up with the correct answer were Bettye Warner, Jim Bullis, Jeanne Wilson Johnson, Trapper Botkin, Melody Carr, Larry Ross and Lisa Pruett. Super job, folks!

