This week's Take a Guess is a record-breaker! Do you know what it is and where it's located? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!
The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess was the Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland. Taking on an Irish brogue and coming up with the right answer where the following leprechauns: Susan Smith Kline, Charlotte Brady, Bill Durham and Judy Kopfman. Time to do a little jig for doing a great job!