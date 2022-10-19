 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TAKE A GUESS

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess features a celebrity from the 50s and 60s. He was quite popular at the time, but as the years go by becomes less recognizable to most people who were too young to appreciate his sense of humor. Can you name him AND the country he is from? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess was Lake Hillier in Western Australia. Those who guessed the correct answer were Kevin Broeker, Susan Smith Kline, Carol Blackwell, Nancy Bullis, Bruce Poff, Mike Bowers, and Judy Kopfman. Congratulations, pinky people!

