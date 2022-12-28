 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TAKE A GUESS

  • 0
TAKE A GUESS

In the next few days, the new year will be here! As it's been celebrated for many years in Times Square, the ball will come down to announce the start of 2023. Do you know what year the ball was first dropped to welcome in the new year? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

The correct answers to last week's Take a Guess were 1) Santa Claus Conquers the Martians and 2) the role of Santa Claus was played by actor John Call. Those who answered both questions correctly were Nikki ODoniel, Mike Bowers, Bruce Poff and Judy Kopfman. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS

TAKE A GUESS

For this Merry Christmas edition of Take a Guess, we present this photo from a well-known movie that features good old St. Nick, who appears t…

The Ozark Trail

The Ozark Trail

Throughout the Ozarks, there is a beautiful trail called the Ozark Trail. It extends from far southern Missouri to the Saint Louis area. The p…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News