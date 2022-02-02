TAKE A GUESS

This odd-looking fellow was discovered in the ocean less than 20 years ago. It has a scientific name as well as two nicknames. Do you know what any or all of its three names are? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!