 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TAKE A GUESS

  • 0
TAKE A GUESS

This odd-looking fellow was discovered in the ocean less than 20 years ago. It has a scientific name as well as two nicknames. Do you know what any or all of its three names are? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess was a citrus squeezer, press or juicer, however, several people came up with different answers and provided photos showing that their guess looked VERY similar. So, here are the citrus experts who came up with one of the accepted answers this week: Kevin Broeker, Susan Smith Kline, Charlotte Brady, Mike Bowers, Donna Underwood, D.W. Underwood, Judy Kopfman, and Dave Foshee. Congratulations to all!

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS

TAKE A GUESS

The modern version of this little instrument is still a big help to people who are trying to perform a certain task in the kitchen. Do you kno…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News