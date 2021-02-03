 Skip to main content
This week's Take a Guess is another unusual gadget that may look like one thing, but actually be something else. Do you know what it is? If so, send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

Last week's Take a Guess turned out to be just as hard as we thought it might be. It was a marble shooter! Coming up with the correct answer were two readers who haven't lost their marbles just yet — Molly Asberry and Judy Kopfman. Congratulations to both of you!

