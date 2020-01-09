{{featured_button_text}}
TAKE A GUESS

There was a time when this week's Take a Guess could be found in a lot of home workshops and garages, but probably not so much anymore. Do you know what they are? If you think you do, give us a call at the Farmington Press office (573-756-8927) or send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins (kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com).

If you're right, your name will appear in next week's Farmington Press.

Last week's Take a Guess was a lamp designed to look like a can dripping bright pink paint. Coming up with the right answer were Bettye Warner, Larry Ross, Libby Jenkins and Nancy Bullis.

