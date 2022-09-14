 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TAKE A GUESS

  • 0
TAKE A GUESS

This interesting item was found in many homes in the 1910s. Today it is STILL found in homes, but in a totally different form! Do you know what it is? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess was a beehive-shaped string dispenser. Coming up with the correct answer were Charlotte Brady, Paul Oberlander, D.W. Underwood and Judy Kopfman. Thanks for not stringing us along! 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FIRST BALL OF THE SEASON!

FIRST BALL OF THE SEASON!

Mayor Orville Woodard of Farmington threw out the first ball and officially opened the Kouhry League baseball season on Tuesday evening of thi…

TAKE A GUESS

TAKE A GUESS

This 19th century item may look familiar, but it's purpose isn't as straight forward as you might think. So, what do you think this week's Tak…

SFC seeing decrease in COVID cases

SFC seeing decrease in COVID cases

All but one county is seeing a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases being reported, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The CDC …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News