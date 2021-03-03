This week's Take a Guess is an odd-looking tool that is used by a handyman to prepare another tool for a project. Do you know what it is? If you do, send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!
Last week's Take a Guess was a spoon used to feed a bear. Those who "pawsed" a moment to provide the correct answer were Susan Smith Kline, Charlotte Brady, Steven Burdick, Kimberlee Ballenger, Anita Angell Michaels, Larry Ross and Mark Easter. These are names that "bear" repeating...congratulations!