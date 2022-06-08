 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is an odd-looking object with a handle on the top. It's most definitely an antique, but what the heck does it do? Do you know what it is? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess was a 1950s-era cupcake stand. We also accepted cake stand as a correct answer. The fully-baked readers who came up with the correct answer were Mike Bowers, Judy Hopfman, Charlotte Brady, Susan Smith Kline and Kevin P. Brown. Congratulations!

