After the last issue's relatively easy "Take a Guess," we're going for a little bit harder one this week. It's a vintage version of something that was used by kids and adults. Do you know what it is? If so, send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

Last week's Take a Guess was a shoe stretcher and a lot of our readers came up with the correct answer by press time. They are  Ray Fauset, Mary Cook, Nancy Dismuke, Will Straughn, Dave Foshee, Candy Goheen, Kathy Crouch, "Na Na," Mike Bowers, Nancy Bullis, Judy Kopfman, Susan Smith Kline, Jeanie Medley, Larry Ross and Marsha Nicholson.

