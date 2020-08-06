You have permission to edit this article.
This week's Take a Guess — pictured to the right of an adult-sized sandal as a size comparison — is an odd-looking object with a very specific purpose for someone traveling by car. Any thoughts on what that purpose might be? If so, let us know! Send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

Last week's Take a Guess was a change purse used beginning in the Victorian era and continuing into the 1920s. Coming up with the right answer were Judy Kopfman, Charlee Hutton, Cheryl Hadersbeck, Susan Smith Kline, Larry Ross, Donna Earhart, Mike Bowers, and Sam Peters. It's obvious that all of you came up with the right answer by using your common "cents!"

