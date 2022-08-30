This week's Take a Guess looks similar to a tool found in many kitchens, but it has a very specific purpose. Do you know what it is and what that specific purpose is? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!
The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess was a telephone nook. It was often found in homes back when telephones were "hardwired" into the house. Coming up with the right answer was Samantha Tayson, Karen Damron, Mary White Roney, Steven Burdick, Paul Oberlander, Ron Allen, Susan Smith Kline, Gail Delashaw, Laura Simpson Raymer, Deena Ward, Betty Allen Bynum, Brett Dinkins, Nathan Wells, Carol Blackwell, Jane Kopitsky, Nancy Bullis, Mike Bowers, D.W. Underwood and Judy Kopfman.