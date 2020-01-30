{{featured_button_text}}
TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is worn as a protective device on a certain body part while participating in a specific sport. Do you know what it is? If you think you do, give us a call at the Farmington Press office (573-756-8927) or send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins (kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com).

If you're right, your name will appear in next week's Farmington Press.

Last week's Take a Guess was a serving tool used to pick up olives. Coming up with the correct answer were Bettye Warner and Mark Easter. Congrats you two!

