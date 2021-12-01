 Skip to main content
TAKE A GUESS

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess was a tool used way back in the 18th century. What was the tool used for? We're not telling... because that's YOUR job! If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

Last week's Take a Guess was a pair of hedgehog-shaped dryer balls that help keep your clothes fluffy and wrinkle-free as they tumble in your dryer. Coming up with the correct answer were these fluffy and wrinkle-free guessers: Diane Sheets, Candy Goheen, Nancy Bullis, Charlotte Brady, Judy Kopfman, Paul Oberlander, Gail Delashaw, D.W. Underwood, Ray Fauset, Mike Bowers, and Lindsey Taylor Lord. Great job!

