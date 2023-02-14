This week's Take a Guess comes from all the way back in the 1400s, but probably won't be too difficult for our brilliant "guessers" to figure out. Do you know what it is? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!
The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess was that the swimsuits were made of wood. Coming up with the right answer were Will Straughn, Norma Bunch Glenn, Susan Smith Kline, Mike Bowers, Nancy Bullis, Bruce Poff and Judy Kopfman. "Wooden" you know that you'd come up with the right answer?