This week's Take a Guess is an interesting piece of 1950s memorabilia. People who owned one of these probably "flipped their lid" and "had a ball" every time they used it! Do you have any idea what it did? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess was a bloodletting fleam. If they weren't using leeches, folks in the 17th and 18th centuries might have been poked with one of these bad boys to "cure" any number of ailments. Coming up with the right answer were these quack medical experts: Susan Smith Kline, Cledith Wakefield, Mike Bowers, Ray Fauset and Judy Kopfman. We're all impressed!

