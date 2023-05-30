Most homes have bathroom cabinets like this one where all kinds of personal items are stored, but do you see that little slit above the glass shelf? What in the world is it for? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!
The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess was an AMC Gremlin. The experts in 1970s automobiles who came up with the right answer by press time were Steven Burdick, Matt Oberlander, Marshana Broyles, Betty Allen Bynum, Jan Skinner, Joseph Cerchi, Rodger Medley, Maureen Metzo Bailey, Chris Layne, Ginger Payne-Williams, Margy Lowry, Judy Kopfman, Mike Bowers, D.W. Underwood, Charlee Hutton, Tess Montgomery Moore, Bruce Poff, Nancy Bullis, Jim Morey and Ron Presnell. Great job, all!