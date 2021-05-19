This device was invented in the mid-1850 and is still widely used today...but mostly outside of the United States. Do you know what it is called and what important purpose it's used for? If you think you do, send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!
Last week's Take a Guess was an antique juicer. Squeezing out the right answer by press time Monday were Mike Bowers, Ray Fauset, Dave Foshee, Will Straughn, Jim Bullis, Vickie Golden, D.W. Underwood, Mary Cook, Dana Tripp, Donna Brockes Bennett, Betty Allen Bynum, Vickie Golden, Larry Ross, Mark Easter and Judy Kopfman. Grape job, gang!